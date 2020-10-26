St James man charged with shooting at relatives

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man has been charged with assault and several breaches of the Firearms Act after he allegedly fired shots at his relatives during a dispute in St James on Monday, October 12.

Charged is 40-year-old Ricardo Bulgin, otherwise called Twenty Bar, of Orange district in Adelphi.

Reports are that Bulgin and his relatives had an argument and he pulled a firearm and fired shots at them. The relatives were not hurt, the police said. The incident happened around 5:15 pm.

The police said Bulgin was later arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm, shooting with intent at assault and common law.

A court date is to be finalised, the police said.