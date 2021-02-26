St James man charged with shooting with intent

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Twenty-seven-year-old Devontey Collins otherwise called 'Lucky' of Plantation Heights in St James has been charged with shooting with intent following an incident in his community on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Lawmen said that about 1:00 pm, Collins and another man visited the complainant's home where they hurled stones and fired several shots at him following an earlier altercation.

The complainant escaped unharmed and reported the incident to the police.

On Sunday, February 21 the accused was arrested and subsequently charged on Wednesday, February 24.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.