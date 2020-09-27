St James man held with gun, ammo in Norwood

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A St James man is now in custody after a gun and several rounds of ammunition were seized in Hendon, Norwood in the parish, yesterday.

According to the police, about 10:30 am, a man was seen standing on the roadway. He reportedly ran upon seeing the police.

The police gave chase and he was caught and searched.

The gun which was loaded with a magazine containing 16 mm cartridges was removed from his waistband.