St James man on firearm charge

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of a Springfield XD40 pistol along with two magazines containing twenty three .40 rounds of ammunition during a joint operation in Coconut Walk, Spring Mount, St James on Wednesday, March 11.

One man was arrested and charged in relation to the seizure.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 24-year-old Angus Simon otherwise called 'Ambrose' of a Coconut Walk address.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 1:00 pm the joint team conducted a search at Simon's home where the firearm and ammunition was found.

He was charged after a question and answer interview in the presence of his attorney, however, his court date has not been finalised.