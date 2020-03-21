St James man who used gun to threaten woman, charged
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Thirty-nine-year-old Kimari Ambersley of Hendon, Norwood in St James has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and assault at common law in relation to an incident in the parish on Friday, January 3.
Reports are that about 6:30 pm, Ambersley allegedly used a handgun to threaten a woman with whom he allegedly had a relationship.
The woman reported the matter to the police, and he was arrested in an operation on Friday, March 13.
He was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and subsequently charged.
