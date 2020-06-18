St James mayor blasts Phillips for comments on dismissal of PNP councillors

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party-controlled St James Municipal Corporation, Homer Davis, has blasted Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips, for his utterances on the disqualification of two People's National Party (PNP) councillors from the corporation.

Speaking at an emergency press conference at the St James Municipal Corporation building yesterday, Davis, who is also the mayor of Montego Bay, urged the Opposition leader to apologise for what he claimed are several incorrect accusations.

Phillips, in an address at the close of a meeting with his party's candidates for the next general election held at the law faculty building of the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies on Sunday, accused the JLP of abusing its power within the corporation and said the dismissal of the councillors was done as a means of avoiding oversight and accountability, among other things.

The reference was made in light of the disqualification of PNP Councillor for the Salt Spring division, Sylvan Reid and Councillor for the Catadupa division, Gladstone Bent, from sitting on the corporation, on the grounds that they both failed to attend three consecutive meetings of the corporation without approval, pursuant to section 30 (1) (b) of the Local Government Act.

The two were booted during last week's sitting of the corporation's monthly general meeting.

Yesterday, Davis pointed out that under the act, which was reviewed by the former PNP government, the number of consecutive regular monthly meetings that a councillor can miss without approval was reduced from six to three. He said the reasoning at that time was that a person cannot be representing the people and is absent for half of a year.

And in regards to the issue of oversight and accountability, the mayor added that the minority leader Michael Troupe has been missing in action on the job.

"My advice to Dr Phillips is to check the facts before making these baseless utterances which are aimed at dragging the names of members of the corporation and members of civil servants into the mud," Davis charged.

"Councillor Reid was a member of the Local Public Accounts Committee (LPAC), and that committee is a very important committee. It is a committee that reviews the expenditure of the municipality. The LPAC is the watchdog of the corporation, but he has never attended one meeting, and this committee was set up some three and a half years ago."

Mayor Davis added that between January and June of this year, Bent attended only one of the corporation's monthly general meetings, while Reid was present at two.

On the other hand, he said, the majority of the JLP councillors attended all six meetings, as he urged Dr Phillips to launch a probe into “what is happening with his councillors”.

"Based on what the leader of the Opposition is saying about us seeking to hide things from the minority, that accusation is baseless, because, they [PNP councillors] are not attending meetings. He speaks about probity. How can you probe in absence? If you are absent from meetings, how can you probe?" Davis asked.

"And, I say to Dr Phillips, leader of the Opposition, what needs to be probed is the non-attendance of the minority to regular council meetings. What needs to be probed is the ineffectiveness of the minority leader, because I remember when we [JLP] were in minority, we attended monthly meetings."

Davis further argued that over the past three years, the PNP councillors have not brought any motion, resolution or made any objection at meetings of the corporation.

"Dr Phillips, there is no grounds for your unfounded statements. Your accusations of financial mismanagement at the St James Municipal Corporation, is unfounded," the chairman stressed.

"The financial books of the corporation can stand up to any scrutiny as under my watch. Accountability and transparency are what we live and operate by each day."

In the 2016 local government elections the ruling JLP won 13 of the 17 parish council divisions in St James, while the Opposition PNP got the remaining four.

Onome Sido