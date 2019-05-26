St James men convicted on manslaughter, wounding charges
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Five men were convicted when they appeared in the St James Circuit Court from Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24 to answer to murder and other charges, the police are reporting.
The following three people, who were charged with murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were sentenced, the police said:
- Rick Dickson, otherwise called 'Ferry Graham', was sentenced to four years imprisonment at hard labour.
- Fitzroy Manderson was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at hard labour.
- Garfield Haughton was sentenced to four years imprisonment at hard labour.
Meanwhile, Kenyon Smith pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 10 years at hard labour, and Adolphus Allen pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was sentenced to six years imprisonment.
