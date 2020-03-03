St James mom and toddler missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's help to locate 22-year-old Bobbygayle Gillies, otherwise called 'Abbygayle', and her two-year-old daughter Gabrea Fairclough, both of Tower Hill, St James, who have been missing since yesterday.

Gillies is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

According to the police, Gillies and her daughter were last seen along Main Street in the parish.

All attempts to locate them have failed. At the time, Gillies was wearing a white blouse, red pleated shorts, and a pair of brown slippers. The mode of dress for Gabrea is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bobbygayle Gillies and Gabrea Fairclough is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.