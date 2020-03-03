St James mom and toddler missing
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's help to locate 22-year-old Bobbygayle Gillies, otherwise called 'Abbygayle', and her two-year-old daughter Gabrea Fairclough, both of Tower Hill, St James, who have been missing since yesterday.
Gillies is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.
According to the police, Gillies and her daughter were last seen along Main Street in the parish.
All attempts to locate them have failed. At the time, Gillies was wearing a white blouse, red pleated shorts, and a pair of brown slippers. The mode of dress for Gabrea is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bobbygayle Gillies and Gabrea Fairclough is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy