St James murder accused escapes police custody
ST JAMES, Jamaica – The Barnett Street Police in Montego Bay St James have launched a manhunt for Lexroy Vaz, of Wells Lane, Sandy Bay, Hanover, who escaped police custody early today, Friday, February 14.
Reports are that about 5:20 am Vaz, who was charged with murder, forced open a section of the cell in which he was housed and made good his escape.
The police are now appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vaz to contact the Barnett Street Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-952-3781, Police 119 emergency, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy