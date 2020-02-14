St James murder accused escapes police custody

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The Barnett Street Police in Montego Bay St James have launched a manhunt for Lexroy Vaz, of Wells Lane, Sandy Bay, Hanover, who escaped police custody early today, Friday, February 14.

Reports are that about 5:20 am Vaz, who was charged with murder, forced open a section of the cell in which he was housed and made good his escape.

The police are now appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vaz to contact the Barnett Street Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-952-3781, Police 119 emergency, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.