St James police list 13 as persons of interest

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James police have listed 13 individuals as persons of interest in connection with ongoing investigations in the parish. They are: • Kamau Scott, otherwise called 'Maestro Don' • Aldane Reid, otherwise called 'Jubba' • Dillon Buddle • Jermain Longman, otherwise called 'QQ' • Dwayne Maxwell, otherwise called 'Trust mi' • Chevaughn Clifton Trought, otherwise called 'Bookie' • Damaian Clarke, otherwise called 'Duppy Coal' • Iverson Lofters, otherwise called 'Zombie' • Navarone Hasse, otherwise called 'Muck' • Valdarano Christie, otherwise called 'Val' • 'Baby Dread' – true name not ascertained • Zuroy, otherwise called 'Zulu'- true name not ascertained • Rasta, otherwise called 'One drop'- true name not ascertained. The police urged the individuals to turn themselves in to the Montego Bay police by 5:00 pm tomorrow.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT