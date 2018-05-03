St James police list Amoy 'Pinky' Young as person of interest

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police have named Amoy Young, otherwise called 'Pinky', of Gordon Crescent, Granville, St James as a person of interest.



He is being asked to turn himself in by midday today.



The police said they believe Young may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations but have been unable to make contact with him.



Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Area One Headquarters at 952-2417 or the Granville police at 952-3337.