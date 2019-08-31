St James police seize 8 firearms, arrest 19 people including 2 children

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James Police are reporting that since the beginning of August, 19 people, two of whom are children, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of eight firearms and 144 assorted rounds of ammunition, while four men were convicted and sentenced for firearm related offences.

In the latest incident of seizure, the police say they were following several leads in a series of break-ins in the Coral Gardens Police area when they conducted a search of a premises in Lilliput and a Glock pistol with seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition and fifty-six .38 rounds of ammunition were found.

Twenty-four-year-old Elroy Brown was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with the seizure. He is scheduled to appear in the Western Regional Gun Court on Wednesday, September 4, the police said.

The police did not give details surrounding the arrest of the two children.

Meanwhile, four men who were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition were convicted in the past week in the Western Regional Gun Court.

· Dantae Thorpe, 19-year-old of Plum Tree, St James who was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition was fined $400,000 or two years imprisonment for the firearm and three years probation order for the ammunition.

· Michael Scott, otherwise called 'Mike', 29-year-old, security guard of Flamstead district, St James who was charged with two counts of illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition was fined $200,000 or 18 months for each firearm and three years probation order for the ammunition.

· Cardell Spence, otherwise called 'Bredda', 19-year-old, carpenter of Cassava Walk, Albion, St James who was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition was sentenced to three years probation order on each count.

· Kirk Russell, 43-year-old of Hart Street and Retirement district, St James who was charged with illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment at hard labour on each count.