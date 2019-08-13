St James police seize firearm, arrest man

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James police are reporting the seizure of a Bersa 9mm pistol with thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition and the arrest of a man during a raid at Retirement district in the parish early this morning.

Reports are that a raid was conducted in the community about 1:00am when a premises was searched resulting in the discovery of the weapon.

The identity of the man in custody is being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.