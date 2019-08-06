St James police seize firearm, arrest three people

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James Police say they have taken three people, including a woman, into custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition at Catherine Hall in the parish early this morning (Tuesday, August 6).

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that a team was conducting operations in the area between 4:30 am and 7:30 am, when a premises was searched and the firearm, a Smith and Wesson .357 magnum revolver along with four .38 rounds of ammunition, was found.

The three occupants of the premises were taken into custody, however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.