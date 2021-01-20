St James residents respond favourably to Property Tax payment plan

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Scores of St James residents responded favourably to the property tax payment plan as part of the promotion being pushed by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development's Mobile Property Tax Unit which was in the parish between January 13 and 15, 2021.

The property tax mobile unit which visited Maroon Town, Sam Sharpe Square and Meadows of Irwin during the three-day span, saw an outpour of residents who took advantage of the payment plan option, which seeks to provide financial relief to property owners while encouraging them to make payments according to an agreed payment plan.

According to the Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ), recognizing the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on members of the public, the St James Property Tax Compliance team saw the need to further promote the payment plan option which was already a featured service of the TAJ.

Regional Manager for the Local Government Tax Unit, Wendye Smith-Peterkin, said that the property tax team has experienced another successful run of tax promotion in the parish, owing to the large turnout of residents at all three locations.

“We are very pleased with the turnout this year and we are particularly grateful to those who came out and took advantage of the payment plan, buying into our tag line: Paying a little means a lot if an arrangement is attached,” stated Smith-Peterkin

She added, “not only have the property owners showed up to take advantage of the payment plan option but most residents from the Maroon Town community paid for both the current year and the upcoming 2021-2022 financial year.”

Citing their appreciation for the outstation, residents of Maroon Town and Meadows of Irwin did not hesitate to highlight how the mobile unit has addressed several of their concerns, especially as it related to the journey into Montego Bay and their fear of Covid-19.

Robert McGhie, a resident who took advantage of the property tax payment plan, voiced his satisfaction of the experience at the property tax outstation.

“I have to thank the tax team because the mobile unit is very convenient and saves me a lot of time. I would definitely encourage others to make use of payment plan because it is an opportunity to pay whatever little they have,” stated McGhie.

The promotional Property Tax Outstations form part of the collaborative approach of the St James Municipal Corporation and the TAJ to bring awareness to the public on the importance of paying property taxes.