St James student missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica - Eighteen-year-old Gaby McGhie, a student of John's Hall in St James has been missing since Saturday, October 3.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spring Mount Police are that about 2:30 pm, McGhie was last seen in her community wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gaby McGhie is being asked to contact the Spring Mount Police at 876-610-6223, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.