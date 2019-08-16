St James taxi-man reported missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Forty-year-old Robert Granville, taxi operator of Paradise, Norwood, in St James, has been reported missing since Wednesday, August 14.

Granville is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that Granville was last seen in Norwood Gardens about 7:15 pm. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Granville's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Montego Hills Police at (876) 952-8626, Police 119 emergency number or nearest police station.