St James taxi operator arrested for allegedly robbing friend

ST JAMES Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Dean Douglas, otherwise called 'Esco', a taxi operator of Lilliput, St James has been arrested and charged after he allegedly robbed his friend at gunpoint while they were travelling together in Ironshore, Montego Bay in the parish last year.

Douglas was yesterday charged with robbery with aggravation, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and burglary and larceny.

The police said on November 24, 2020, about 6:30 pm, the complainant and his friend Douglas went to look at a dog for sale. While travelling along the roadway, Douglas made a stop to urinate. He reportedly exited the vehicle and went to the back.

The complainant was sitting in the front when he heard the trunk being opened and then saw an armed, masked man pointing a firearm at him.

The police said the armed man told him to empty his pockets and throw everything on the ground, to which he compiled. He was then told to step into bushes, which he did, and reportedly ran off in a bid to escape.

The complainant said while he was running he heard a loud explosion sounding like gunshot. He, however, managed to escape unharmed, the police said.

He reported the matter to the police and was taken home, but on his arrival he discovered that his 32-inch TV, 55-inch TV, a black iPhone XX Max PRO and cash, all valued at $473,000 were stolen.

The police said Douglas was apprehended during an operation in Krall, Clarendon and placed in lockup.

His court date is being finalised.