St James taxi operator charged with rape, abduction

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A St James man has been arrested after allegedly abducting and raping a woman at his home in the parish.

Tevon Binns, a 26-year-old taxi operator, was captured after the victim sent a text message to her relatives, who notified the police.

Binns is accused of pulling a knife at the woman after she boarded his taxi about 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 6 and taking her to his house in Rosemount Garden where it is reported that he focrcibly engaged in sexual activities with her several times.

The police said a team of officers went to Binns' house and rescued the woman the day after her alleged abduction. The accused was also arrested.

He has been charged with abduction and rape, and is awaiting a court date.