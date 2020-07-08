St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party boycotts National Assembly opening

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS (CMC)— The Denzil Douglas-led St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) boycotted today's opening of parliament, arguing that it would not be complicit in sanctioning what it describes as a reign of an oppressive and illegitimate regime.

St Kitts' general election was held on Friday June 5. The ruling coalition, Team Unity — consisting of People's Action Movement, Concerned Citizens' Movement, and the People's Labour Party — won a landslide victory, with nine of the 11 directly elected deputies. The coalition is led by Prime Minister Timothy Harris.

But the SKNLP alleges that the vote was “neither free, fair nor just”, calling the results a miscarriage of justice and of democracy.

“As people of conscience, the leadership of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has taken the decision not to attend the official Opening of the National Assembly that is set to take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020,” Douglas wrote.

The decision, he said, was taken after thoughtful and careful deliberation based on the assessment of “the massive malpractices”.

“The elected representatives of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party refuse to be complicit in sanctioning a system of apparent election-rigging and voter suppression that has been established, promoted and protected by the illegitimate Harris-led coalition regime.

“In the face of the rampant corruption, massive fraud, widespread irregularities and allegations of bribery, the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party intends to send a strong message that “Democracy Matters” and we will not stand by and allow such practices to become the norm in our voting and election processes here in St Kitts and Nevis,” the party said in a statement.

The SKNLP said it has filed lawsuit based on six petitions that have been put forward challenging the return results of constituency numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 “with a clear view to trigger fresh elections so that the true will of the people can be determined”.

Further, the party said, it is awaiting word from the Governor General to settle certain outstanding matters relating to the furnishing of a “well-financed and functional” Office of the Leader of the Opposition.