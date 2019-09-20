Tallawahs lose to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Tallawahs signed off their home leg of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on a losing note, going down by 21 runs to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Sabina Park on Thursday.

Chasing a victory target of 177, Tallawahs again failed miserably with the bat, as they were bowled out for 156 in 19.5 overs, after winning the toss and fielding first.

Scores: Patriots 176-6 (20 overs); Tallawahs 156 all out (19.5 overs)

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips continued his rich vein of form and was again the highlight of the Tallawahs with a dazzling 49-ball 87, including eight boundaries and five sixes. Shamar Springer with a 20-ball 30, including three fours and two sixes and Imran Khan (20) were the only other two batsmen to get into double figures for the Tallawahs.

Jamaican Sheldon Cottrell (2-33), Alzarri Joseph (2-37) and Rayad Emrit (2-21), led the Patriots bowling.

Earlier, Tallawahs had it's best start with the ball, restricting Patriots to 82-6 in 12 overs, but lacked the killer instinct to finish on a high leaked 94 runs off the final eight overs.

Jamaican Fabian Allen with a 27-ball 62 and Keron Cottoy with 27 off 23, partnered in that 94 run stand which is the highest ever seventh wicket stand in CPL history.

Allen hammered seven boundaries and three sixes in his knock, while Cottoy chipped in with two fours and one six to steal the game away from underneath the Tallawahs.

Pakistani Mohammad Hafeez had earlier contributed 37 off 25 balls, including five fours and one six in a 46-run third wicket stand with Laurie Evans (21).

Five Tallawahs bowlers shared the wickets with the other being a run out.

The loss, which was the sixth in seven games for the Tallawahs, has now cemented them at the foot of the six-team standings on two points, with an uphill battle to fight if they are to make the playoff.

Patriots with the win remain in third on eight points from seven games, as they strengthened their claim for a playoff position.

Tallawahs will next be away to Barbados Tridents on Monday, before travelling to St Lucia for battle against the Zouks after which they will close out the preliminary phase against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Sherdon Cowan