St Kitts and Nevis PM announces borders will remain closed, nationals overseas cannot vote
BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Prime Minster of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris said today (May 22) that borders of the twin island federation will remain closed effectively dashing the hopes of overseas nationals who would have wanted to travel to cast their ballots as had been the case in past general elections.
In a radio and television broadcast, Harris said that the general election on June 5 will be held as the country continues with its efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 even as he announced that new regulations will come into force on Saturday, replacing those that expire later on that day.
He said that the new regulations would remain in force until June 13 and that the nightly curfew remains in place and must be adhered to.
“It will start at 8:00 pm and end at 5:00 am (local time) the next day Monday to Friday, and it will begin at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 am on Saturday and Sunday,” he said.
Harris told the nation that his Team Unity administration, which will face challenge from the main opposition St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) for control of the 11 seats in the National Assembly.
“Indeed, that has been our first priority. But we have also been a Government that has been committed to the rule of law. Our Constitution requires us to hold an election to choose representatives to sit in Parliament and form your Government once Parliament is dissolved.
“COVID-19 forced us to adjust the way we are accustomed to campaign and bring our ideas and vision to influence people to select the candidate of their choice. Our medical experts have strongly advised against mass gatherings, which are fertile ground for the transmission of the disease by asymptomatic persons,” he said.
He said that as a result those vying for seats in the Parliament are resorting to innovative ways to bring their programmes to the voters.
“Virtual campaigns, social media, and other innovative and creative ways are the new normal. When we visit residents in constituencies, we ask that candidates, campaigners and supporters follow the social distancing protocols. That is good for all of us.
“I urge all of us to pay attention. Our people must continue to behave responsibly. We have to be mature and keep the peace at all times. I expect that the Supervisor of Elections and the electoral commission will be advised by the medical experts and thus ensure that registered voters will be safe when they go to vote.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy