St Kitts anounces lockdown, SOE extended

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — A one-week lockdown will take effect Thursday night under an extended State of Emergency announced by Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, as the twin-island federation continues efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

A total 24-hour curfew or lockdown will begin at 7:10 pm and stay in effect until April 16 at 6:00 am, he said in a televised address to the nation Wednesday night.

“No one should be away from their residence unless he or she has a special exemption as an essential worker or has a pass or permission from the Commissioner of Police,” Prime Minister Harris cautioned.

He also announced that the State of Emergency, which took effect on March 28 “on the grounds of the threat of a natural calamity of the coronavirus pandemic”, and was to continue until April 11, would be extended another week to April 18.

At the time the State of Emergency was announced, there were two confirmed COVID-19 cases here. That number has increased to 11.

“On the advice of Cabinet, I have asked His Excellency, the Governor General to extend the State of Emergency currently in place to Saturday, 18th April and to extend regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act,” the prime minister said.

Under the St Kitts and Nevis Constitution, a declaration of emergency shall lapse at the expiration of 21 days, beginning with the date of publication of the declaration. April 18 would be 21 days since the State of Emergency was proclaimed.