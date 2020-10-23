St Lucia, Bahamas record more COVID cases

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia Friday reported six new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), while The Bahamas recorded more deaths associated with the virus.

St Lucia’s Ministry of Health and Wellness said it had received confirmation of the six new cases, bringing the total number in the country to 48.

It said that among the new cases are three children, ages three, four and 12 years with the oldest being a 47-year-old woman from the northern town of Gros Islet.

“This is the single highest number of cases diagnosed within one day. As the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its response to cases, it is important to state that with the increasing number of cases that each individual recognises they have the ability to reduce the spread of this virus.

“By keeping to the infection prevention and control guidelines the spread of virus from one person to another can be stopped,” the Ministry of Health and Wellness said, making a strong appeal to everyone that “if you are experiencing respiratory symptoms which include cough, sore throat, fever, please promptly seek care at the closest respiratory clinic”.

“Anyone experiencing these symptoms should not be in the workplace, participating in social activities or in public places like banks, supermarkets or stores,” it added.

Meanwhile, The Bahamas recorded 133 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

It said the two women — a 50-year-old and a 51-year-old — were from New Providence where the majority of the COVID-19 cases are recorded.

As a result of the deaths, the COVID-19 death toll moved to 132, while 14 deaths remain under investigation.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, there are 109 on New Providence, 19 on Grand Bahama, one on Eleuthera, two on the Berry Islands and two on Abaco.

The Bahamas has recorded 6,268 cases since March. There are 3,795 recoveries and 2,303 active cases.