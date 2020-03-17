St Lucia PM in quarantine after being tested for coronavirus

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is awaiting results after he was tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The brief statement Tuesday said that Chastanet, “was as of this morning feeling unwell and in accordance with the established protocols went into self-quarantine”.

It said he immediately stayed away from all of his meetings and engagements, and that in keeping with the protocols as advised by the Chief Medical Officer, he has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting the results.

“As soon as the results are available, the public will be informed,” the statement said.

On Monday night, Chastanet addressed the nation on the virus that has so far killed more than 6,000 people across the globe, flanked by members of his Cabinet.