St Lucia PM tests negative for COVID-19
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after he had been experiencing a “mild cough following a recent travel history to Miami for medical attention” the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.
It said that in an abundance of caution Chastanet had opted to place himself into voluntary quarantine and that a sample was taken for testing by the relevant authorities.
“The sample was sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency. The result was received late on the same day, March 17, 2020 and it is negative for COVID-19. The Honourable Prime Minister has been informed of his results. He is in stable condition and good spirits,” the statement said.
The Ministry of Health said that prior to receiving the results, it had commenced the routine process of contact tracing and that, “some of the close Prime Minister's contacts also voluntarily placed themselves into quarantine as a precaution, while we awaited the results.
“Along with the result for the Honourable Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health also received other results for patients in isolation and they are all negative," the statement said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy