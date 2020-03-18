St Lucia PM tests negative for COVID-19

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after he had been experiencing a “mild cough following a recent travel history to Miami for medical attention” the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

It said that in an abundance of caution Chastanet had opted to place himself into voluntary quarantine and that a sample was taken for testing by the relevant authorities.

“The sample was sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency. The result was received late on the same day, March 17, 2020 and it is negative for COVID-19. The Honourable Prime Minister has been informed of his results. He is in stable condition and good spirits,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Health said that prior to receiving the results, it had commenced the routine process of contact tracing and that, “some of the close Prime Minister's contacts also voluntarily placed themselves into quarantine as a precaution, while we awaited the results.

“Along with the result for the Honourable Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health also received other results for patients in isolation and they are all negative," the statement said.