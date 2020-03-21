St Lucia police launch search for people who escaped quarantine

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Police have launched a manhunt for at least two people who escaped from a quarantine facility where they were being held on their arrival from the French island of Martinique on Friday amid fears that they may have contracted the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

National Security Minister Hermangild Francis confirmed the escape and also warned people harbouring them that they are putting themselves at risk and can be arrested under the Quarantine Act.

“I want to tell St Lucians, especially those who have left the compound, that the police will leave no stone unturned in getting them,” Francis said, adding that when found, they would not be returned to the hotel where other people are being held in quarantine.

Francis, an attorney, said those escapees will be taken to a 'prison facility' where they will remain until it can be verified that they do not have COVID-19.

A video showing a young man jumping the fence of what was identified as the hotel where the people are being kept in quarantine has been posted on the various social media platforms and Francis described the incident as “depressing”.

He said the government has acted responsibly by actually getting a hotel facility for the people who returned from Martinique on Friday and that St Lucia is expecting 135 people to return from the French island.

The former acting police commissioner said the island's Consul General in Martinique, Joanna Salton, had informed the nationals that they would be placed in quarantine and as a result, 45 of them decided not to travel.

“Ninety-three came. We brought them to the hotel and all of a sudden last night some people wanted to jump the fence and were doing all sort of things – refusing to stay in their rooms and creating problems,” Francis told reporters, adding that the quarantine measure was implemented for the good of all nationals.

“We could have closed our borders. We had to beg and cajole the French authorities because remember, France has closed its borders and so it took a lot of persuasion from the government and the Prefect in Martinique to be able to arrange that sort of trip, and for us to behave that way as St Lucians it's a shame,” Francis lamented.

“We are not going to tolerate it. Wherever we have to go and look for the rest, we will arrest them and they will be put in custody,” he added.