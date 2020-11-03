St Lucia records 10 new cases of COVID
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)— St Lucia has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the island's total number of cases to 94.
A statement from the Medical Officer of Health, Dr Glensford Joseph, said the cases were from various locations across the island and the ages of those infected were from 19 to 68 years.
“All of these cases, following testing for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine awaiting their results. Six of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for these six cases,” he said.
The Ministry of Health also announced Tuesday that it had recorded four recoveries of individuals who were in care for COVID-19, resulting in 62 cases now being active in the country.
