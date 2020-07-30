St Lucia records 25th case of COVID-19

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia today recorded its 25th case of the COVID-19 case with an 86-year-old male patient. According to health officials, the patient has a history of diabetes, hypertension and underwent surgery for prostate cancer two weeks ago.

He is presently in the intensive care unit at Respiratory Hospital here, where he was recently admitted with a fever and shortness of breath.

The health team has since commenced investigations and contact tracing to establish the source and contain transmission.

Twenty two of the 25 cases have fully recovered and three patients remain in care at the Respiratory Hospital. A total of 2,968 tests have been conducted to date.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Belmar George, as her department manages new cases and investigates possible contacts, the public is advised to take personal responsibilities to protect themselves and family.

“We advise on responsible behaviour without unnecessary panic. The public is advised that all protocols are still in place including the reduced numbers for public transportation and protocols for private sector establishments.

“These also include the use of face masks in public and maintaining safe physical distance from others,” she noted.

Dr Belmar advised that five respiratory clinics remain open to facilitate anyone with respiratory signs and symptoms or concerns. The 311 hotline is also available where concerns and questions can be addressed.

“We continue to advise on the importance of maintaining the standard recommendations for infection prevention and control which include regular hand washing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitiser where soap and water is not available. Cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.”

The Ministry of Health says that it will continue to provide further updates on COVID-19.