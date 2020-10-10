St Lucia records first COVID-19 case in over a month
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)— St Lucia today recorded its first positive COVID-19 case in more than a month.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sharon Belmar-George, said a 48-year-old male national is the latest case there. He has since been placed at the Respiratory Hospital for care.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St Lucia to date to 29, and the health authorities said that “at this point of the investigation, the source of infection is not confirmed."
“The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health has commenced contact tracing immediately in the communities. This process would aid in determining the source of infection,” Dr Belmar-George said, as she urged commuters on public transportation on the Castries to the southern town of Vieux-Fort to be very careful.
“The Ministry of Health is requesting anyone who travelled from the 2H Castries-Vieux-Fort route via minibus M481 during the period Monday, September 28, 2020 to Friday, October 9, 2020 to report to the respiratory clinics for assessment and possible testing,” she added.
