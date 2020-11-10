St Lucia records first COVID-19 death

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet today confirmed that the island had recorded its first death from COVID-19, and appealed to citizens to follow the protocols and measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sharon Belmar-George, has since confirmed the death, saying it is a 47-year-old man from the Micoud District.

He is reported to have had underlying medical conditions.

St Lucia has 141 positive cases of the virus.