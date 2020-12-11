St Lucia records fourth death from COVID

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)— St Lucia has recorded its fourth death from COVID-19 as other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries registered new cases of the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness in a statement did not provide much detail about the deaths, even as it expressed “condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual”.

“Today St Lucia recorded its fourth COVID-19 related death. Within this batch of three new cases of COVID-19, case #272 came into the Respiratory Hospital as a critical patient and passed away while in care,” it added.

The ministry said that the three new cases, from 143 samples tested, have been placed in quarantine. It said epidemiological link has been established for one of the cases.

“Investigations are on-going by the contact tracing team to determine epidemiological links for the other two cases.”

The Ministry of Health said the total number of active cases currently in country is 86 and that to date, the island has recorded a total of 184 recoveries in country.

“The Ministry of Health takes this opportunity to remind everyone that COVID-19 is a respiratory illness which primarily is spread from a person infected with the virus to another person. This happens through close contact to others who are close by when droplets from someone with the virus are passed on through coughing, sneezing, speaking, laughing, or singing and droplets are passed on.”

A 52-year-old Barbadian woman is the latest COVID-19 positive case in that island.

She arrived on JetBlue on December 2, and was diagnosed with the viral illness after a second test. She was asymptomatic, and was the only positive result from the 664 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory over the past 24 hours.

Additionally, five individuals have left isolation and as a result, the number of persons in isolation is 15.

Barbados has recorded 291 cases, comprising 151 females and 140 males. Of these, 269 have recovered. To date, the public health laboratory has completed 52,152 tests.

In Guyana, 79 new cases of the virus were recorded over the last 24 hours, pushing the overall total to 5, 811. The country has recorded 154 deaths and the number of active cases has climbed to more than 700.

Belize is also reporting 286 new positive cases with 68 new recoveries. There were no deaths over the past 24 hours with the figure being 183.

The country now has 8,805 positive cases with 4481 being active. It has recorded 4,141 recoveries.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 25 new cases of the virus pushing its overall total to 6, 833 with 641 active cases. Of the new cases, seven are from Tobago, including two individuals recently repatriated to the island.