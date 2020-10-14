St Lucia records more COVID cases

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)— Less than 48 hours after health authorities reported that the island had recorded its 29th case of the coronavirus (COVID-19), they today confirmed two additional cases as investigations continue into a possible community spread by persons illegally entering St Lucia by boat from the neighbouring French island of Martinique.

Police in a statement said that six men were being held on suspicion of having entered the island illegally from the French island after marine police intercepted two vessels northwest of here.

All six are to be taken to quarantine, law enforcement officials told reporters.

One of the detainees is reported to have told police that he and four others left St Lucia in response to a distress call from a friend in the second boat, which had encountered problems.

In a television broadcast on Sunday night, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said he was convinced that the 29th COVID-19 case was the result of an infection transmitted by someone who had entered the island illegally.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that two people had tested positive for the virus pushing the total to 31.

“The individuals are a couple, a 38-year-old female and a 47-year-old male of Castries. They both developed respiratory symptoms which led them to seek care at a community respiratory clinic on Monday October 12, 2020 where they were treated and tested for COVID-19.

"At that point they did not report risk exposure to COVID-19,” the ministry said, adding: “their son who is a secondary school student shall be assessed and tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine."

“The class mates and teachers shall also be assessed and will be kept in home quarantine until his test results are received. Contact tracing has commenced for the possible contacts of these two new cases,” the ministry added.