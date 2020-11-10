St Lucia records more COVID cases

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — The St Lucia government on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of imposing stiffer conditions including another lockdown of the island if the members of the population refuse to exercise the discipline required to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“For a period of time, we have to stop the socializing, we have to stop the virus from being able to circulate, the only way we can save lives, save livelihoods, wear your mask, that is what we all have to do,” Prime Minister Allen Chastanet told reporters as the island recorded more cases of the virus, pushing its total to 141.

“If we're not going to have the discipline in us to do it and calling upon each individual person in this country to do their part, if that is not working, then sadly the government will have to resort to more stringent protocols in order to enforce that even to a greater extent,” Chastanet said as he made his way to the Parliament.

He said that “the only way we're going to solve this problem is not by shutting down this problem but by causing persons to practice and follow the protocols.

“The protocols are there, if persons would adhere to the protocols, we will not have any difficulties. We certainly would be able to minimise the numbers,” Chastanet said, telling reporters that he was travelling in the south of the island last weekend and was shocked at what he had observed.

“I mean I didn't think I was in St Lucia. Persons were in larger crowds than 25 people, people were overly socializing. This is not how we're going to beat this situation. So again, I'm calling on all St Lucians, go to work then go home.

“Stop thinking that you're Superman, stop thinking that you are individually immune from what is taking place, that is the solution and sadly it requires all of us to be all in on this,” Chastanet declared.

The prime minister said that the Command Centre meets every day and he is aware “that they are due to give us a new presentation later this week but I keep on saying to everyone when we were being successful and I always said this was a success shared by everyone in St Lucia.

“Clearly, the government and the CMO (chief medical officer) helped with regards to designing policy, but it was the success of people adhering to the protocols that allowed St Lucia to be one of the best places in the world and the same thing applies right now,” said Chastanet.

Chastanet said the news of a vaccine seems positive but that in the absence of that we can only wear masks, wash our hands and practice social distancing.

He said the media also play an important role as the spread of fake news, including that COVID itself is fake, is a threat to a collective effort.