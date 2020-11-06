St Lucia records nearly 900 cases of dengue fever

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia has recorded nearly 900 confirmed cases of the mosquito borne dengue fever with health authorities warning that cases were being reported all across the island.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr Glensford Joseph in a statement, noted that as of October 24, the island had recorded 888 confirmed and 365 suspected dengue fever cases.

So far, three people have died from the disease, which is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and Dr Joseph said the age range for reported cases was from three weeks to 94 years old.

He said that the five to 14 years age group accounted for 35 per cent of all cases, followed by the 15 to 24 years age group and the 25 — 49 years age group with 21 per cent of the cases for each group.

The authorities said that 215 of the confirmed dengue cases were hospitalised and that all health regions continue to be affected by the occurrence of dengue.

However, the highest number of cases confirmed continues to be in the northern part of the island. The capital, Castries, accounted for 28 per cent of the cases, followed by Gros-Islet 19 per cent and Babonneau eight per cent of the cases.

The southern town of Vieux Fort accounted for 11 per cent, while Micoud and Dennery on the east coast each accounted for eight per cent of cases.

“To date, two strains of dengue viruses, DENV3 and DENV2 have been identified as being in circulation in St Lucia during this outbreak. In its mild form, dengue fever may present with fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains and a red itchy rash,” Dr Joseph said.