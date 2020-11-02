St Lucia records new cases of COVID-19
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC)— St Lucia has recorded six new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours and health authorities are urging people to ensure that this week they are “guided” by the new advisories that were issued by the government last week.
In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that the new cases bring to 84, the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date.
It said that among the new cases is a four-year-old male from the second city of Vieux-Fort, south of here and that the other cases, ranging from ages 33 to 65 years, are from the northern town of Gros Islet, the capital Castries and Vieux Fort.
“All of the cases, following testing for COVID-19, were in quarantine awaiting their results. Five of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process. Epidemiological links have been established in five of these cases,” the Ministry of Health said, noting that some of the cases were linked to previous cases.
“As we proceed into the coming week, the team at the Ministry of Health will continue contact tracing, testing, and placing cases in care. This week let us be guided by the new advisories that were issued by the government of St Lucia last week.
“We ask all who will be within their work environments, commuting via public transportation, going into public places to transact business or going through the routine daily activities, to have a level of awareness. Ensure in undertaking all activities that you remain aware of the need to act in ways that will reduce your risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
“Our behaviours to prevent exposure to the virus do not only benefit us personally. Our behaviours also benefit our families, colleagues, neighbours and friends. By taking responsibility for our health, we will be creating a safer, healthier environment for all and reducing the threat of COVID-19 in our country,” the Ministry of Health warned.
It urged citizens to follow the guidelines including social distancing, wearing masks .and washing hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol based hand sanitiser.
Last week, the government announced a series of new measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, including urging citizens to remain at home during the night time period.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy