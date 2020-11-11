St Lucia records second death from COVID-19

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia recorded its second death from COVID-19 a few hours after it had recorded its first death, and health authorities continuing to warn that the virus is no respecter of persons.

In addition, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sharon Belmar-George has announced another six new cases of COVID-19, pushing the island's total to 148.

The new cases were between the ages 32 to 69-years-old and the health authorities said “at this point, the contact tracing team has been unable to establish an epidemiological link of these six cases to any of our prior cases, but investigations are on-going”.

The Ministry of Health said that the second death is that of a 78-year-old man from Gros Islet.