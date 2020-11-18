St Lucia to introduce tourism levy
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) – The St Lucia government Wednesday signalled its intention of introducing a tourism levy that it said will help finance the marketing and development of the industry here.
Government said it has been holding extensive consultation over the past two years with key stakeholders in the tourism industry and that the implementation of this tax follows the introduction of the Tourism Levy Act and amendments to the St. Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) Act.
According to the authorities, as of December 15 this year, guests staying at registered accommodation service providers will be required to pay a prescribed nightly levy on their stay.
In the two tier system, guests will be charged either three or six US dollars per person per night, depending on a room rate below or above US$120. A rate of 50 per cent of the tourism levy will apply to guests who are 12 to 17 years at the end of their stay. The fee will not apply to children under 12 years.
In addition, the government will from December 1, reduce the Value Added Tax from 10 to seven per cent for tourism accommodation service providers.
The government announcement states that the levy will strengthen the ability of the island as a tourism destination to increase its marketing and to support tourism development with a tax that correlates to visitor arrivals.
Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee said the island is well placed to continue along the trajectory of increasing its visitor arrival capacity.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy