St Mary businessman charged over stabbing murder

ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary businessman was today remanded into police custody after he was slapped with several charges in connection with the murder of a sales manager in Heywood Hall, St Mary on October 25.

Alwin Salmon, 25, was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and robbery with aggravation.

Dead is 54-year-old Donovan Tucker of Heywood Hall.

The police said that about 10:30 am, Tucker was at home when he received a text message to have a business meeting with Salmon and another man.

They reportedly arrived at his home and went upstairs, where Tucker was stabbed multiple times. Salmon allegedly stole a Samsung cellular phone valued at $58,000, and two digital video recorders valued at $598,000. He was arrested following an investigation.

Salmon is scheduled to return to court on November 19.

His accomplice is being sought by the police.