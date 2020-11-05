St Mary businessman charged over stabbing murder
ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary businessman was today remanded into police custody after he was slapped with several charges in connection with the murder of a sales manager in Heywood Hall, St Mary on October 25.
Alwin Salmon, 25, was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and robbery with aggravation.
Dead is 54-year-old Donovan Tucker of Heywood Hall.
The police said that about 10:30 am, Tucker was at home when he received a text message to have a business meeting with Salmon and another man.
They reportedly arrived at his home and went upstairs, where Tucker was stabbed multiple times. Salmon allegedly stole a Samsung cellular phone valued at $58,000, and two digital video recorders valued at $598,000. He was arrested following an investigation.
Salmon is scheduled to return to court on November 19.
His accomplice is being sought by the police.
