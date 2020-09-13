St Mary farmer charged with murder
ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary farmer was yesterday arrested and charged for the chopping murder of 48-year-old Anthony Eddie in Board Villa district in the parish on Friday, September 4.
Twenty-one-year-old Narval Johnson of Fort Stewart district, Enfield in the parish, has been charged with murder. According to the police, Johnson's brother and Eddie had a dispute in August.
On Friday, September 4, Johnson saw Eddie riding a bicycle and attacked him with a machete.
The police were called and Eddie was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy