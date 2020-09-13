St Mary farmer charged with murder

ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary farmer was yesterday arrested and charged for the chopping murder of 48-year-old Anthony Eddie in Board Villa district in the parish on Friday, September 4.

Twenty-one-year-old Narval Johnson of Fort Stewart district, Enfield in the parish, has been charged with murder. According to the police, Johnson's brother and Eddie had a dispute in August.

On Friday, September 4, Johnson saw Eddie riding a bicycle and attacked him with a machete.

The police were called and Eddie was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.