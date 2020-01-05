St Mary journalist Ingrid Henry missing

ST MARY, Jamaica – The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 41-year-old Ingrid Henry, a freelance journalist of Lindon Housing Scheme, in St Mary who has been reported missing since Monday, December 30, 2019

Henry is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports are that Henry was last seen leaving home to conduct business in Port Maria in the parish and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Henry's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.