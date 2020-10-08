St Mary man accused of sexually assaulting stepdaughter

ST MARY, Jamaica— A 45-year-old man has been charged with grievous sexual assault and sexual touching of a child after he allegedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter while she was a minor in 2017.

The police said that between May and July 2017, the man was in a relationship with the complainant's mother.

He allegedly fondled the complainant—who was a minor at the time—on multiple occasions as the family slept.

His actions later came to light and a report was made to the police. The accused was subsequently arrested on a warrant and charged.

His court date is being finalised.