St Mary man arrested for shooting motorcyclist in leg

ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary man has been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident on Pimento Hill Road, Islington on September 6.

Charged is 36-year-old Glendon White, a labourer of Baccaswood, Islington in the parish.

According to the complainant, he was riding his motorcycle along Pimento Hill Road when he was attacked by White.

White reportedly brandished a handgun and fired a shot in his direction hitting him in the leg.

The complainant managed to escape and alerted the police.

White was arrested and charged yesterday.