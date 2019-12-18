St Mary man charged for attacking, shooting another

ST MARY, Jamaica — Detectives arrested and charged a man following a shooting incident in Islingston, St Mary on June 12, 2019.

Charged is 26-year-old Collin Murray of Islingston in the parish.

Police reports are that about 8:45 pm, the complainant was walking home when he was attacked and shot by the accused. The complainant was then taken to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

The police said the accused subsequently turned himself in and, following an identification parade, was charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

His court date is being finalised.