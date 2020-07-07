St Mary man charged with shopbreaking and larceny

ST MARY, Jamaica — Forty-year-old Ainsley Rhoden of Endeavor, Cascade in St Mary has been arrested and charged with shopbreaking and larceny.

Police reports indicate that about 1:51 am on Wednesday, June 24 the complainant securely locked his business establishment and went away.

Upon his return, he discovered that his premises was broken into. A report was made to the police and an investigation launched which led to the arrest of Rhoden.

The police said he was subsequently charged on Monday, June 6 following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

He is expected to appear in court soon.