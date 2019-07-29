St Mary man dies after being struck by car

ST MARY, Jamaica — A 73-year-old man died yesterday as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor car on the White River main road in St Ann.

The deceased has been identified as Dennis Richards of Tower Isle, St Mary.

According to police reports, Richards was allegedly attempting to cross the roadway shortly after 9:00 am when he was hit by a motor vehicle travelling towards St Mary.

The authorities were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was warned for prosecution.

Investigation continue.