St Mary man dies after being struck by car
ST MARY, Jamaica — A 73-year-old man died yesterday as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor car on the White River main road in St Ann.
The deceased has been identified as Dennis Richards of Tower Isle, St Mary.
According to police reports, Richards was allegedly attempting to cross the roadway shortly after 9:00 am when he was hit by a motor vehicle travelling towards St Mary.
The authorities were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was warned for prosecution.
Investigation continue.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy