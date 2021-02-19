St Mary man fined $100,000 for Disaster Risk Management Act breaches
ST MARY, Jamaica — A St Mary man was fined over $100,000 for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act following his appearance in the Parish Court on Tuesday.
He has been identified as Maurice Lawrence of Gibbs Hill in the parish.
According to the police, Lawrence was charged on January 8 following his arrest at an unpermitted party held after the stipulated curfew hours in the parish on January 2.
The police said a team of officers on patrol warned Lawrence after observing an illegal party being held about 7:00 pm with approximately 20 people in attendance.
About 11:25 pm, the officers returned to the location and saw over 100 patrons in attendance, the police said.
The sound system equipment was seized and Lawrence was subsequently arrested and later fined for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.
He was also fined $10,000 for breaches of the Noise Abatement Act.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy