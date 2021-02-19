St Mary man fined $100,000 for Disaster Risk Management Act breaches

ST MARY, Jamaica — A St Mary man was fined over $100,000 for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act following his appearance in the Parish Court on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Maurice Lawrence of Gibbs Hill in the parish.

According to the police, Lawrence was charged on January 8 following his arrest at an unpermitted party held after the stipulated curfew hours in the parish on January 2.

The police said a team of officers on patrol warned Lawrence after observing an illegal party being held about 7:00 pm with approximately 20 people in attendance.

About 11:25 pm, the officers returned to the location and saw over 100 patrons in attendance, the police said.

The sound system equipment was seized and Lawrence was subsequently arrested and later fined for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act.

He was also fined $10,000 for breaches of the Noise Abatement Act.