St Mary man killed in hit-and-run

ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary painter was killed yesterday in an apparent hit-and-run incident on the Galina main road in the parish.

Dead is 49-year-old Leroy Barrett, otherwise called 'Ninja'.

It is reported that about 11:25 pm, Barrett was travelling along the roadway when he was hit by a motorcar that failed to stop.

The police were alerted and Barrett was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigations is being asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876- 994-2223, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest Police Station.