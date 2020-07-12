St Mary man missing, last seen in Half-Way-Tree

ST MARY, Jamaica — Twenty-seven-year-old L-Jay Dixon of Iter Boreale, St Mary has been missing since Friday, July 10.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about six feet one inch tall.

Reports are that Dixon was last seen in Half Way Tree, St Andrew and has not been heard from since. The police said all efforts to contact him have failed and his mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of L-Jay Dixon is being asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police Station at 876-926-8184-5, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of L-Jay Dixon was obtained at the time of this publication.