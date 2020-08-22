St Mary man to stand trial for cousin's murder
ST MARY, Jamaica — Twenty-one-year-old Emilio Williams, a farmer of Carron Hall in Highgate, St Mary is scheduled to reappear before the St Mary Parish Court on Thursday, October 8 to answer to the charge of murder.
Allegations are that on Monday, August 10, the accused had a dispute with his cousin, 27-year-old Kenvon Hyatt, otherwise called Joe Joe.
The police said a machete and a ground fork were brought into play; and that both parties received injuries and were transported to hospital.
Hyatt died whilst being treated while Williams was treated and released into police custody.
Williams was subsequently charged, on Monday, August 17 following a question and answer interview with police.
